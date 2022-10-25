Modalities reviewed for formulation of Srinagar's District Export Plan

Srinagar: To enhance the Export Shipments from Srinagar District to boost the local economy, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Tuesday to discuss the modalities for formulating District Export Plan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) held a detailed discussion regarding the process to prepare a District Export Plan specific to different sectors.

The DC also took a first-hand appraisal from the line Departments about the Export activities being carried out under different sectors.

On this occasion, the DC asked all the concerned Departments to undertake concerted efforts to formulate a comprehensive District Export Plan to increase export volume with adequate market linkage to the Industry.