MoS Cooperation, DoNER concludes 2 day visit to Anantnag

Anantnag: Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B L Verma, today concluded his two day tour of Anantnag.

The visit was part of Centre government’s ambitious public outreach program which is aimed at to assess the ground situation and take the feedback from the public and PRIS so that corrective measures are taken remove development deficit.

The Minister chaired an officers’ meeting to review the development scenario and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other programmes in the district.

Verma enquired about the implementation of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme and was informed that the schemes for the same are being implemented under JJM and are under execution.