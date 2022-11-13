MoS Cooperation, DoNER concludes 2 day visit to Anantnag

Anantnag: Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B L Verma, today concluded his two day tour of Anantnag.
The visit was part of Centre government’s ambitious public outreach program which is aimed at to assess the ground situation and take the feedback from the public and PRIS so that corrective measures are taken remove development deficit.
The Minister chaired an officers’ meeting to review the development scenario and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other programmes in the district.
Verma enquired about the implementation of Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme and was informed that the schemes for the same are being implemented under JJM and are under execution.
The MoS said that the schemes related to this initiative must be completed within the stipulated timeline to ensure portable drinking water reaches each household in the district.
“Numerous revolutionary steps have been taken up towards enhancing power and water supply across the country and every effort is being made to ensure the common man reaps benefits of these measures to the optimum:, Union MoS maintained.. The Minister also reviewed sector wise physical and financial progress on R&B, Education, Health, KPDCL, Jal Shakti, RDD, DIC, Sports Council, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Agriculture, Horticulture and other departments. He emphasized timely completion of works taken up under all vital sectors.
He took stock of implementation of PMAY(G), PMAY (U), CRF, languishing, PMGSY, PMDP, PM SEHAT, OoSC, PM POSHAN, SAMAGRA Shiksha, NSAP, ISSS, Scholarships, PMEGP, MUMKIN, TEJASWINI, PM KISAN and PMMSY in the district.