MP Khatana urges LG to resolve Sarore toll, smart meters issue

Jammu: BJP MP Rajya Sabha Gulam Ali Khatana has urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to resolve the issue of Sarore Toll plaza and apprehensions about smart meters at the earliest.

In a statement issued to the press, Khatana observed that the administration should “work as trouble-shooters and not as troublemakers.” “Some of the officials are in the habit of just passing the buck and don't act in time thus creating problems for LG Manoj Sinha,” he alleged.

Addressing a number of delegations, MP Khatana, terming the demands of people for closure of Toll plazas as ‘genuine’, said, “When facilities are not proper, toll should not be charged.” He said, “The administration should have avoided confrontation with common masses and acted as per provisions of law.”