Mudgal, Abid Rasheed to be in-charge Secys of Udhampur, Kulgam

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary Cooperatives Department Yasha Mudgal and Secretary Tourism Department Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah will be the in-charge secretaries for Udhampur and Kulgam districts.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 470-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated April 22, 2022, read with Government Order No. 883-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated July 27, 2022, Government Order No 1031-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated September 7, 2022 and Government Order No 1581-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated December 26, 2022, these Administrative Secretaries shall be in-charge secretaries for the districts specified,” a GAD order said.