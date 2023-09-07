National Consultant PMTBMBA calls on Lt Governor

Srinagar : D Dharma Rao, National Consultant Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (PMTBMBA) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today. He was accompanied by Dr Adhfar Yasin, TB Officer Kashmir.

The Lt Governor was briefed on the achievement and activities of the National TB elimination program in Jammu Kashmir. He was apprised about the additional support to TB patients and the effort to increase community involvement under PMTBMBA in meeting the goal of TB Free Bharat. On the eve of first anniversary of PMTBMBA, the Lt Governor was registered as Ni-Kshay Mitra and adopted several TB patients.

The Lt Governor appealed to the people and the community leaders to come forward and adopt TB patients across J&K UT. People can register themselves as Ni-Kshay Mitra on https://reports.nikshay.in/FormIO/DonorRegistration.