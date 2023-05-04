National-level SAPI experts call on LG | Make livestock farming profitable to farmers: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday asked the national-level experts of the Society of Animal Physiologists of India (SAPI) to make livestock farming profitable for the farmers.
An official spokesman in a statement said that interacting with the SAPI experts who had called on him at the Raj Bhawan, the LG asked the visiting experts to work with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) to develop advanced technological tools for livestock farming for making it more efficient, resilient, sustainable, and profitable to the farmers.
He said that innovative techniques should be adopted to minimise the input cost and increase output for the farmers.
The LG said that livestock farming was one of the fastest-growing agricultural sub-sectors and there was a need to enhance the collaborative approach in research and technology adoption to protect animal health and fodder management.
He shared the key initiatives of the J&K government for the holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors and empowerment of the farmers, women, and other stakeholders associated with the livestock sector.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai also presented the LG the project report on tulip bulb production and publications by SKUAST-K on stem cell therapy and technology driven livestock farming.
The experts including Padma Shri M L Madan and President SAPI S K Rastogi along with VC SKUAST-K discussed with the LG the future of livestock farming and its role in providing livelihood to small and marginal farmers.
They also discussed the scope to improve the livestock sector and make it more sustainable.