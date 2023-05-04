National-level SAPI experts call on LG | Make livestock farming profitable to farmers: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday asked the national-level experts of the Society of Animal Physiologists of India (SAPI) to make livestock farming profitable for the farmers.

An official spokesman in a statement said that interacting with the SAPI experts who had called on him at the Raj Bhawan, the LG asked the visiting experts to work with Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) to develop advanced technological tools for livestock farming for making it more efficient, resilient, sustainable, and profitable to the farmers.

He said that innovative techniques should be adopted to minimise the input cost and increase output for the farmers.