NCM issues LOI for 100 MBBS seats each for GMC Handwara, Udhampur

Srinagar: The National Medical Commission (NCM) has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 100 MBBS seats each for Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara and GMC Udhampur.

On Tuesday, NMC, in separate communications to Government Medical College Handwara and GMC Baramulla sought undertakings from the principals of the two colleges.

“I am directed to refer your application for Starting of New Medical at Government Medical College, Handwara under the University of Kashmir with annual intake of 100 MBBS students u/s 26(1)(a)(b) and 28(1)(2) and section 61(2) of the NMC Act, 2019 for the academic year 2023-24,” reads an official order issued by Member/President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC.