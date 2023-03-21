NCM issues LOI for 100 MBBS seats each for GMC Handwara, Udhampur

Srinagar: The National Medical Commission (NCM) has issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 100 MBBS seats each for Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara and GMC Udhampur.
On Tuesday, NMC, in separate communications to Government Medical College Handwara and GMC Baramulla sought undertakings from the principals of the two colleges.
“I am directed to refer your application for Starting of New Medical at Government Medical College, Handwara under the University of Kashmir with annual intake of 100 MBBS students u/s 26(1)(a)(b) and 28(1)(2) and section 61(2) of the NMC Act, 2019 for the academic year 2023-24,” reads an official order issued by Member/President, Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC.
“The present proposal has been approved on the basis of an undertaking given by the Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide letter No. HD/Pian/5/2022-02 dated the 21st March, 2023 that all the infrastructure facilities, teaching & non-teaching faculties will be provided in the Medical College by the Government of Jammu & Kashmir as per NMC norms,” the order further reads.
As per the NMC, in view of the above approval of 100 MBBS seats, the Commission has decided to obtain undertaking/essential documents for issue of Letter of Permission for starting/increase in seats for the academic year 2023-24.
“The applicant should provide all infrastructural facilities in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff building, equipment and hospital facilities as per National Medical Commission norms. No student should be admitted in the above courses till the formal permission of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB),” reads an order.
Similarly, a Letter of Intent for 100 MBBS seats each for Government Medical College (GMC) Udhampur.
“I am directed to refer your application for Starting of New Medical at Government Medical College, Handwara under the University of Jammu with annual intake of 100 MBBS students u/s 26(1)(a)(b) and 28(1)(2) and section 61(2) of the NMC Act, 2019 for the academic year 2023-24,” reads an order.
Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar told Greater Kashmir that this is a great step and it will improve the health scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.