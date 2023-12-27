NCORD meeting held in Kulgam to curb drug peddling

Kulgam, Dec 27: A district level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) was today held under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kulgam, Viqar Ahmed Giri, to discuss various measures aimed to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district.

Reviewing the action against the drug menace, ADC asked officers of all line departments to make coordinated efforts to contain the drug peddling and break the supply chain besides take stringent action against the persons involved in this dangerous trade.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was also held on various issues related to penal action against drug peddlers including registration of FIR, arrests of peddlers and other stringent measures.

The chair was informed that multiple activities ranging from penal action to generation of awareness and massive poppy destruction drives were carried out across the district during the year.

Police authorities informed that during the current month, 7 drug peddlers have been arrested and 7 FIRs have been lodged and 22 kg poppy straw, 400 gram charas have also been recovered.

Earlier, the ADC said that drug abuse is a serious problem that not only affects individuals, but also families and communities. He stated that it is essential to tackle the issue from multiple perspectives, including deterrence, treatment and enforcement.

On the occasion, the ADC stressed upon the Officers of all the line departments including Enforcement agencies to ensure better coordination in imposing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking.