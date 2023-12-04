NEP will create environment for critical thinking: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the New Education Policy (NEP) would create a conducive environment for critical thinking.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the silver jubilee celebrations of Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu, the LG said, “The National Education Policy (NEP) has provided the immense possibilities to elevate the learning and create a conducive environment for critical thinking, creativity, individuality and inquisitiveness to flourish so that our young children can learn new things.”

He congratulated the administration, teachers and students of DPS Jammu.

Sinha said that the reputed educational institution, under the care and tutelage of Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Education Foundation Trust and Rajput Charitable Trust, had made an immense contribution to shaping the future of young talents and social transformation.

He highlighted the transformation taking place in the education sector and emphasised the need to reinvent the concepts of classroom learning.

“School is the cradle of future leaders and centre of creativity, character building and a fundamental medium to strengthen the value system in our society. Today, the real challenge before our education system is to promote learning beyond the classroom and impart life skills,” the LG said.

He called upon the teaching community and educational institutions to adopt best practices aligned with the NEP to bridge the learning gaps.

Sinha encouraged the students to follow their passion and believe in their abilities and potential.

“Never stop chasing your dreams, is my message to our youth. Discover what you love doing, strive continuously to achieve new goals, reflect on your greatest passion and never stop believing in yourself,” he said.

The LG also inaugurated the Roshni lab dedicated to the empowerment of visually impaired students.

He also felicitated the winners of the NHPC painting competition and the girls belonging to rural areas who completed basic courses on computer education under the ‘Vriddhi’ project.

Former minister and President of Rajput Charitable Trust, J&K, Ajatshatru Singh thanked the LG for his presence and inspiring thoughts, affirming the faculty and students.

Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Jammu, Ritu Singh highlighted the initiatives including ‘Project Vriddhi’ and ‘Project Roshni’ aimed at fostering inclusivity and technological empowerment for societal betterment.

Director DPS Jammu S S Sodhi was also present on the occasion.

The students of DPS Jammu presented a book report to the LG on their entrepreneurial project of river cleaning using drone technology.