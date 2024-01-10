New DC Baramulla  assumes charge

Baramulla, Jan 10 : Minga Sherpa, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took over the charge as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla today relieving incumbent Deputy Commissioner Dr Sehrish Asgar of the charge.

Dr. Sehrish handed over the charge to Minga Sherpa in a ceremony held at the DC Office, Baramulla.

The ceremony was attended by all the senior officials from the district including Senior Superintendent of Police, Amod Ashok Nagpure, Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Shabir Ahmad Raina,Principal Government Medical College Baramulla, Prof Ruby Reshi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer Baramulla, Javid Ahmad among others who extended a warm welcome to Minga Sherpa on his new role.

Speaking on the occasion, Minga Sherpa, who was earlier posted as Additional Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Director Information extended his gratitude for the warm reception accorded by the administration.