New skills needed to support domestic tourism: Union MoS

Patnitop: Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said there has been significant changes in the domestic tourism circuit which is pivoting more towards wellness, healthcare and other activities like adventure or sports and thereby triggering a demand for diverse skills and opportunities while meeting with leaders of the hotel industry at Patnitop.

The Minister urged them to draw a roadmap for making Patnitop a vibrant tourist destination, taking into consideration its local advantages and resources.

He said road trips, places with smaller footprints, short term rentals or stay-at-home facilities have become more in vogue and the hotel industry must decide on the narrative for the destination, keeping these changes in mind. Tourism is all about human connect. The tourism fraternity must study, assess and deliberate, factoring in the resources and the skillsets available or required—to develop Patnitop as a pre-eminent tourist destination, he said.