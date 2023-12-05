No infiltration during last 1 year: IG BSF Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5: Inspector General (IG) BSF Jammu Frontier D K Boora Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan’s every misadventure; be it an unprovoked ceasefire violation or some other kind of mischief, would get a befitting, rather harsher, reply.

He stated that no incident of (successful) infiltration was reported during last one year as all such bids were aborted by eliminating the infiltrators, besides, there was significant drop in drone-dropping related activities as well.

He was responding to media queries in a press conference organised at BSF Paloura campus, in connection with the 59th Raising Day of the Force (BSF), celebrated on December 1, 2023.

“If they resort to this kind of misadventure; they will again get a befitting, stingy reply, this I can assure you,” was IG BSF’s answer, while responding to a query related to the probability of Hamas like misadventure by Pakistan and India’s preparedness to tackle it.

Elaborating on this account, he said, “See, deliberations (to review preparedness) do take place about any incident which takes place anywhere in the world and has security implications. But our model is quite different. Total reliance on technology cannot offer foolproof security so we cannot trust wholly on that. Man behind the machine is a very-very important factor. So, we focus significantly on this factor; rather more than technology. Thus, in our case, they (adversaries or terrorists) will resort to it or it can happen, I don’t foresee such a possibility. Reason being our security set-up or grid is very different. This is also not necessary that foreign countries (security agencies) will have an edge over us (given their technological superiority).”

“A number of times, we have observed that our system or (technical) innovation performs or works far better than that of foreign countries as it is based on (or closer to) ground reality. Above all, as long as our border guards (BSF personnel) are there on ground zero (border), we don’t need to worry much about such issues,” IG Boora said.

With regard to questions pertaining to unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, he said, “You have talked about ceasefire violations. It started in October. Last month (in November) they did make three attempts. But these attempts were avenged (by Indian troops) in a harsher manner that caused massive damage there. This (damage) was confirmed by our various ‘sources of information.’; reaffirmed after the monitoring of social media there. Around half a dozen Pak Rangers were killed and a score of others were also injured.”

IG BSF stated that the endeavour of BSF had always been to maintain peace. “Our effort has always been to maintain peace along the border as ceasefire violations directly impact the civilian population living on and along it (border) and they suffer massive damages. But if Pakistan does not understand this language, we will reply in the language it understands better. As I have already told you that we have given a befitting reply to Pakistan this time. Our reply will be harsher next time if they don’t mend their way and mess with us,” he warned.

In the same breath, he clarified that the ceasefire violation was not aimed at facilitating terrorists by Pakistan but had some other ulterior objective, which could not be explained because of tactical reasons. “But it (purpose) was defeated badly,” he said.

IG Boora informed that alert BSF troops deployed on the International Border had eliminated three Pakistani smugglers who tried to infiltrate with narcotics in the past one year.

“Drone-dropping activities registered a dip after a drone-based smuggling gang was dismantled and carriers were arrested,” he said.

Regarding farming activities ahead of fencing, he said that farmers were given security by the BSF and they were cultivating ahead of the fence and around 20 percent of land was being cultivated there.

Listing achievements of Jammu Frontier, IG Boora informed that it (Jammu Frontier) bagged two prestigious trophies of the BSF this year viz., trophy for best border management and trophy for best training and sports.