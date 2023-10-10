Nominations invited for ‘J&K Govt Awards’ by November 15

Jammu: The government Tuesday invited nomination and recommendations in respect of eligible persons or organizations for “J&K Government Awards”, to be conferred on the eve of Republic Day 2024, by or before November 15, 2023.
In all, there are eleven “J&K Government Awards” which are conferred for excellence in the specified fields on the eve of Republic Day, every year.
These awards are conferred for bravery; achievements in the field of literature; performing art; excellence in art and crafts; social reforms and empowerment; meritorious public service; lifetime achievements in any other field; outstanding sportsperson; outstanding media person; outstanding environmentalist and outstanding industrial entrepreneurship.
In the case of meritorious Public Service, two awards are reserved for non-gazetted officials.
As per the scheme, the nominations for granting “J&K Government Awards” can be made by social organizations; sports bodies; NGOs; universities; J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages; and Administrative Secretaries about awards for ‘Meritorious Public Service’; Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.
All those concerned have been asked to send suitable nominations or recommendations in respect of eligible persons or organizations, along with citations and supporting documents by or before November 15, 2023.