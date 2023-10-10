Nominations invited for ‘J&K Govt Awards’ by November 15

Jammu: The government Tuesday invited nomination and recommendations in respect of eligible persons or organizations for “J&K Government Awards”, to be conferred on the eve of Republic Day 2024, by or before November 15, 2023.

In all, there are eleven “J&K Government Awards” which are conferred for excellence in the specified fields on the eve of Republic Day, every year.

These awards are conferred for bravery; achievements in the field of literature; performing art; excellence in art and crafts; social reforms and empowerment; meritorious public service; lifetime achievements in any other field; outstanding sportsperson; outstanding media person; outstanding environmentalist and outstanding industrial entrepreneurship.