Not happy in calling responsible officers for non-compliance: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here disapproved of calling the responsible officers before it for non-compliance with orders saying they were more required to serve the public.
“This tribunal does not feel happy in calling the responsible officers before this tribunal for non-compliance as officers are more required to serve the public rather than be present in court,” a Bench of Member (J), M S Latif said.
The court recorded this while hearing a contempt plea titled ‘Dr Arun Kumar and another v Dr Parvez Koul’.
The court observed that the contempt petition arises out of the non-compliance of the judgment passed by the tribunal on August 25 last year.
“The matter came up for consideration on March 2 this year and on that day DAG Bikram Deep Singh accepted the notice and sought four weeks for filing a compliance report,” it said.
The court said that the matter again came up for consideration on July 26 this year and on that day, the DAG sought further time to file the compliance report and the matter came to be adjourned to August 16, 2023.
However, the tribunal said it was made clear that no further time would be granted.
The tribunal said that the matter again came up for hearing on August 6 this year and on that day the DAG sought 10 days to file a compliance report as a last chance.
“The matter came up for consideration today again and the DAG has not filed the compliance report nor any statement of facts as to why the judgment passed by this tribunal dated August 25, 2022, has not been complied with,” the court said.
Seeking the personal appearance of Respondent No 2, senior counsel S A Makroo submitted that the respondents (authorities) have taken the orders passed by this tribunal in a casual manner.
“It is expected that the respondents will implement the order passed by this tribunal dated August 2, 2022, in its letter and spirit by filing the compliance report within a period of three weeks,” the tribunal said.
Observing that the authorities would not compel it to issue any coercive orders, the tribunal said: “We hope and trust that the judgment will be complied.”
The court listed the contempt petition for further hearing on October 18.