Not happy in calling responsible officers for non-compliance: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) here disapproved of calling the responsible officers before it for non-compliance with orders saying they were more required to serve the public.

“This tribunal does not feel happy in calling the responsible officers before this tribunal for non-compliance as officers are more required to serve the public rather than be present in court,” a Bench of Member (J), M S Latif said.

The court recorded this while hearing a contempt plea titled ‘Dr Arun Kumar and another v Dr Parvez Koul’.

The court observed that the contempt petition arises out of the non-compliance of the judgment passed by the tribunal on August 25 last year.

“The matter came up for consideration on March 2 this year and on that day DAG Bikram Deep Singh accepted the notice and sought four weeks for filing a compliance report,” it said.