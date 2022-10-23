Notification amending J&K Reservation Rules to remain in abeyance

Jammu: The Union Territory (UT) administration on Sunday ordered that its notification, amending J&K Reservation Rules, 2005 would remain “in abeyance till further orders.”

Fresh notification came four days after the government notified amended J&K Reservation Rules, 2005 with the addition of 15 new social castes under the category of “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes” for the purpose of reservation benefits.

Not specifying any reason, a brief notification issued by J&K Social Welfare Department Secretary directed that the notification issued on October 19, 2022 “shall come into force from the date as may be notified by the government.”