Notification amending J&K Reservation Rules to remain in abeyance

Jammu: The Union Territory (UT) administration on Sunday ordered that its notification, amending J&K Reservation Rules, 2005 would remain “in abeyance till further orders.”
Fresh notification came four days after the government notified amended J&K Reservation Rules, 2005 with the addition of 15 new social castes under the category of “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes” for the purpose of reservation benefits.
Not specifying any reason, a brief notification issued by J&K Social Welfare Department Secretary directed that the notification issued on October 19, 2022 “shall come into force from the date as may be notified by the government.”
“In exercise of the powers conferred by first proviso to clause (o) of section 2 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, the government hereby directs that Notification S.O No.537 dated October 19, 2022 issued vide endorsement no SWD-BCC/14/2022 dated October 19, 2022 shall come into force from the date as may be notified by the Government and shall remain in abeyance till further orders,” read the notification issued late this evening.
Commissioner/Secretary J&K Social Welfare Department (SWD) Sheetal Nanda, however, was not available as Greater Kashmir tried to contact her to elicit her response.
Earlier on October 19, a notification issued by Commissioner/Secretary SWD added fifteen new ‘social castes’ to the list of “Weak and under-privileged classes” by amending Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005.
Besides this addition, the government, in the notification, had also directed for replacing the expression “Pahari speaking people” with “Pahari Ethnic people” as a part of amendment to the Rules.
Five Social Castes already part of enlisted “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes” under the existing Rules too were rechristened in the amended Rules.
In the existing list of 27 “Weak and under-privileged classes”, other new social castes, which were added through the amendment included West Pakistani refugees (excluding Scheduled Castes), Gorkhas, Jat community, Markabans, Ponywalas and Christians (converted from Hindu Valmikis), Waghey (Chopan); Ghirath/Bhati/Chang community; Saini community; Sochi community; Sunar or Swarankar; Teeli (Hindu Teeli along with already existing Muslim Teli); Perna or Kouro (Kaurav); Bojru/ Decount/ Dubdabay (Brahmin) and Gorkans and Acharyas.
With these new entries, the list, under amended Rules, expanded to 42 social castes, eligible for reservation benefits in J&K.