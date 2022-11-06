Nov 12 to be paid holiday for HP voters working in J&K

Jammu: J&K government has declared paid holiday on November 12 for the voters of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections, 2022, working in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In terms of Section 135-B of the Representation of People Act, 1951, sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of paid holiday in favour of government employees, semi government employees and industrial workers, who are registered voters in the state of Himachal Pradesh and are working in Jammu and Kashmir, for casting their vote on the day of poll i.e. November 12, 2022 on account of general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh,” read GAD order.