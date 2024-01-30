Nutrition kits distributed among TB patients

Udhampur, Jan 30: Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Saloni Rai, spearheaded the distribution of the first installment of nutrition kits among 50 Tuberculosis (TB) patients, utilizing funds from the District Red Cross. Additional Deputy Commissioner Joginder Singh Jasrotia was also present.

The event, held in the DC Office Complex, aimed to provide essential nutritional support to TB patients, highlighting the significance of a balanced diet in bolstering the immune system and expediting their recovery.

During her interaction with the TB patients, the DC emphasized the importance of consuming hygienic food and adopting precautionary measures to combat the disease effectively. The DC underscored the necessity of raising awareness about TB while rallying for collective efforts towards its eradication from Udhampur district.

The DC urged officers to intensify their efforts and foster close coordination to realize the objective of a TB-free district. She directed the District TB Officer to ensure that all identified TB patients receive adequate nutritional assistance, further solidifying the commitment to combating the disease effectively.