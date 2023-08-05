Offering 675 services online is a milestone towards corruption free J&K: CS

The Chief Secretary went on to elucidate that the financial discipline brought in by BEAMS has ensured that no work which does meet the criteria of e-tendering, Administrative Approval, Technology Sanction, and photographic evidence can be paid which has accelerated the completion of projects by 10 times. BEAMS has been the engine of change in J&K, drastically reducing arbitrariness and corruption. He mentioned that the cost of projects has reduced significantly due to competitiveness.

He stated that earlier contractors were moving from pillar to post to get their payments released. Now the process has been made hassle-free and they are able to see releases without running after officials.

He made out that the efficiency and timely disposal of official business has well been ensured by the introduction of e-Office in the UT. He said that this IT tool has brought in greater transparency in government functioning as the movement of each file can be tracked with time-series data analysis.

He also recalled that the ‘Janbhagadari’ portal and ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ have put all the details of works or land records in public domain where thousands of people are accessing and evaluating these on daily basis. He called it the real empowerment where people have themselves been put on the driving seat.

The Chief Secretary observed that the system in J&K is transparent and efficient as never before. He made out that before 2019 there were hardly any G2C services offered online and now the number has galloped to 675 in a matter of less than two years.