Officer Trainees of ICLS conclude Bharat Darshan in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 08: Officer Trainees of Indian Corporate Law Service, recruited through UPSC All India Civil Services Examination 2020, concluded their last leg of Bharat Darshan yesterday in Srinagar.

10 Officer Trainees comprising three female officers arrived in Srinagar on 3rd November evening and stayed for each day, in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam before flying back to Delhi on 7th November, said an official.

He said the officers during the study tour to Srinagar called on top Central Government functionaries posted in Kashmir valley besides visiting the places like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

The officers were hosted by the Incharge Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Kashmir valley, Haamid Bukhari. The Trainee officers were briefed about the regulatory role of the ROCs in enforcing corporate governance and precisely the unique vigilant role of the ROC J&K offices located in Srinagar and Jammu.

The probationers thanked the department of Tourism, UT Government of J&K for extending the hospitality and making arrangements at all the places in Kashmir valley during their five day stay.