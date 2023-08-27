Officers asked to ensure proper cleanliness in Govt offices in Kupwara

Kupwara: The District Administration Kupwara has issued a circular wherein all the district and sectoral officers of the district have been asked to ensure improved standard of cleanliness and sanitation in the government offices.

The circular issued by the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara reads, “Whereas, it has been noticed that the level of cleanliness and sanitation being maintained in the premises of Government Offices is of low standard and there is an urgent need to reform the way these premises are cleaned to ensure a sustainable and healthy environment”.

“Whereas, as part of the Swach Bharat Mission mandate, it is imperative for government officers to provide a clean and healthy working environment for its employees/visitors. A clean working environment is essential to the safety, dignity and comfort of the employees/visitors”,” the circular reads further.