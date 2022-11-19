Operationalise unified platform for industrialists to avail different services: CS

He enquired from each department about the applications they have cleared in the last month and the time taken to clear each of them. He observed that a system should be put in place through which it is easy to monitor the progress and time taken by each of the departments in providing their services. He also asked for taking action against those who fail to provide services in a given time frame without any reason.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the pace and progress for establishment of new Industrial estates in the UT. He directed for having synergy among the departments to create the utilities necessary for these industrial hubs. He made out that interdepartmental coordination may be created for regular interaction about the issues hindering the process and ironing out the same without wasting time.

It was given out in the meeting that a number of new Industrial Estates are being established throughout the UT. It was said that hundreds of applications have been received for establishment of different industrial units there which would provide employment opportunities to thousands of our youth. It was revealed that different utilities like establishment of Receiving Stations, providing of water connections, laying of roads etc are under process and at different stages of completion.

These include Balole IE at Bari Brahmana, Extension of Phase-III IGC Samba, IE Meen Charkan in Samba, IE Katli in Samba, IE Kartholi, Village Budhi in Kathua, Forelain in Kathua, Bagthali in Kathua, IE Sahar Logate in Kathua, Mehmoodabad Dooru in Anantnag, IE Ashmuji in Kulgam, Expansion of IE Kulgam, IEs at Wutan and Khrew in district Pulwama.