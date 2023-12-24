Our society is scripting new saga of development: LG

Ghazipur, Dec 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the society inspired by the glorious past and rich culture was scripting a new saga of development.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Vedic Mahotsav organised by Arya Samaj Ghazipur, the LG said, “It is a matter of great pride that today our society, inspired by the glorious past and rich culture is scripting a new saga of development.”

Appreciating the students and Acharayas for organising the Vedic Mahotsav, he while paying tributes to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, said, “Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati revived the great knowledge traditions of Vedas, tirelessly worked to eradicate social evils, stereotypes and promoted women empowerment.”

The Vedic Mahotsav was organised to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the renowned philosopher, social reformer, and leader who played a significant role in India’s freedom movement and shaped young minds.

Sinha said that Arya Samaj, established by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, had ensured that the wisdom and values of the great civilisation of India enriched the society.

He said that Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati united the people and awakened their collective consciousness.

“Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, as the pioneer of Swarajya, pledged to free the society from slave mentality. He gave the slogan of moving back to the Vedas and worked to restore the glory of Indian culture. PM Narendra Modi is realising the dreams of Maharishi Dayanand and building a prosperous and developed India,” the LG said.