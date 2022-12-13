Over 10.38 lakh Aadhaar cards issued in Srinagar

Srinagar: With a view to achieve saturation under Aadhaar enrolment process, a meeting of all concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Tuesday.

Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer and Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by all District Officers of concerned Departments.

At the outset, the DC took department wise review of the Aadhaar seeding with regard to Government sponsored beneficiary oriented schemes and stressed on 100% Aadhaar coverage in District Srinagar within a specific time frame.

He asked the concerned to pace up the speed of the process and mobilize its men and machinery to achieve the left out target. On the occasion, the DC asked for holding special Adhaar Enrolment camps in all Wards of the District over next two weeks to register the uncovered population.