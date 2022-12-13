Over 10.38 lakh Aadhaar cards issued in Srinagar

Srinagar: With a view to achieve saturation under Aadhaar enrolment process, a meeting of all concerned Officers was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here on Tuesday.
Besides Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Chief Planning Officer and Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by all District Officers of concerned Departments.
At the outset, the DC took department wise review of the Aadhaar seeding with regard to Government sponsored beneficiary oriented schemes and stressed on 100% Aadhaar coverage in District Srinagar within a specific time frame.
He asked the concerned to pace up the speed of the process and mobilize its men and machinery to achieve the left out target. On the occasion, the DC asked for holding special Adhaar Enrolment camps in all Wards of the District over next two weeks to register the uncovered population.
The DC said that Aadhaar is a unique identity of every citizen by which they are able to avail any Government service in hassle free manner. He directed all the Officers to take up Aadhaar saturation in mission mode so that effective and efficient public services are provided to the people.
The DC enjoined upon the Officers to formulate a concrete plan for optimum utilisation of Aadhaar centres in order to achieve the 100% saturation. He also stressed on mass mobilization to designated Aadhaar centres through awareness campaigns by involving local representatives.
The DC was informed that a population of over 10.38 lakh have been covered under the ambit of Aadhaar enrolment in Srinagar so far and process of registration of remaining population is being carried out across the District.
The DC was also apprised that most of the Departments providing beneficiary oriented schemes have already achieved 100 percent Aadhaar seeding including FCS&CA, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Cooperatives, KVIB, KVIC, Labour, Social welfare and RDD through different beneficiary oriented schemes like PM-Kissan, KCC, IDDS, IPDP, FD, Soil cards etc.