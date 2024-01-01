Overhauling Education | LG ManojSinha orders rationalisation of academic staff in schools across J&K

Srinagar, Jan 1: Lieutenant Governor (LG) ManojSinha has directed the School Education Department (SED) to initiate the process for rationalisation of academic staff in all schools across J&K.

The directions, issued during the LG’s interaction (LG’s Mulaqaat) with citizens on December 30, 2023, are aimed at rectifying the longstanding issue of lopsided Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) in schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wake of the LG’s directions, the SED has issued instructions to the Director of School Education (DSE) in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, urging them to complete the staff rationalisation process within a week.

The move is seen as a critical step in addressing the glaring disparity in teaching resources among urban and rural schools.

Scores of schools in rural areas are grappling with a shortage of teaching staff despite having encouraging student enrollment while the schools in towns and cities are burdened with surplus staff despite having fewer students on their rolls.

An official said the citizens raised the issue about the lopsided PTR during their interaction with the LG following which the directions were issued to rationalise the academic staff in schools and streamline the PTR in schools.

“During the LG’s Mulaqaat with citizens on December 30, 2023, the SED has been directed to complete the process of rationalisation of staff across the UT of J&K within a week,” reads an official communication addressed to DSE Kashmir and Jammu division.

As per the communication, both directors have been asked to complete the process of rationalisation of staff in schools falling under their respective divisions, if required, within a week.

“Submit the Action Taken Report (ATR) in this regard to the Administrative Department,” the communication reads. “Matter may kindly be prioritized.”

Some Chief Education Officers (CEO) already started rationalisation of staff in their respective districts based on the recommendations put forth by the respective ZEOs.

The exercise is likely to be completed within a week.

The SED has sought suggestions from the Director of School Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions regarding the initiation of the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD)-2024-25.

The move was initiated amid the closure of schools for the three-month-long winter vacations while the department intends to complete the process within the prescribed period.

“To complete the transfer process for the academic session 2024-25, within the prescribed time frame as per the transfer policy 2023, I am here directed to request you to furnish the suggestions and comments regarding the schedule for initiation of the transfer drive besides other suggestions regarding the transfer drive of the teaching community,” reads the official communication signed by Deputy Secretary SED.