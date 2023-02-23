Governance

Panel to examine Monitorable Action Plans of DCCBs

Jammu: Five-member committee will examine the Monitorable Action Plans (MAPs) of District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and need for their re-capitalization amount, for consideration of the government.

As per GAD order, the committee constituted will have the Administrative Secretary Cooperative Department as its chairman while the Administrative Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring Department; a representative each of the General Administration Department and the Finance Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) and a representative of NABARD will be its members.

The Committee will be serviced by the Cooperative Department.

