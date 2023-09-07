Patient care facilities reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: To take stock of healthcare facilities being provided to the patients, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today paid a surprise visit to District Hospital (DH) Kulgam.

During the visit, the DC inspected various wards and sections of the hospital and took stock of the overall functioning of the health institution.

The DC enquired about the availability of medicines, diagnostic and other facilities available in the hospital and services being provided to patients there.

He also interacted with the patients and attendants to inquire about their satisfaction with the services of this health institution.

The DC directed the hospital administration to maintain complete hygiene in and around the hospital and provide better medical care facilities to the patients. He also stressed for proper utilization of human resources and to serve the patients with utmost dedication and sincerity.

Accompanying the DC were ACR Mir Imtiyaz-ul-Aziz, CMO Dr. Rafeeq Ahmad and other officers.