Patriotic fervour, gaiety mark Republic Day celebrations across Jammu division

Jammu, Jan 26: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and traditional gaiety in Jammu division amid the participation of people from across the social spectrum.

Filled with national spirit and warmth, students and youth dominated the scene at the scintillating functions held at district, tehsil and block levels across all the districts of the region.The celebrations presented the stupendous spectacle of cultural diversity showcased through the brilliant performance by the school children and folk artists.

At Rajouri: The celebrations took place at various locations, including the district headquarter, subdivisions, tehsil headquarters, and panchayats. The main event unfolded at the DPL ground in Rajouri, where the District Development Council Chairman, Chowdhary Naseem Liyaqat, unfurled the National Flag and took the salute.

The parade featured contingents from JKAP, JK Executive Police, JK police band, CRPF, JK FPF, SPO, NCC senior boys and girls, and various schools. Under the command of Dy. SP Vikram Sarmal, the parade showcased excellent discipline and precision.

Among the others present on the occasion included Dr Haseeb Mughal, DIG Rajouri Poonch; Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Om Prakash Bhagat; SSP, Amrit Pal Singh; Principal District and Session Judge; R .N Batal; and Addl District and Session Judge, Mehmood Chowdhary.

In his address, the DDC Chairman extended warm greetings to the people of Rajouri and emphasized the significance of Republic Day. He paid tributes to the framers of the Indian constitution which came into force on January 26, 1950. The Chairman also mentioned that Rajouri, like other districts in the Union Territory, is fast progressing on the path of development, with several new projects underway.

At Kathua: The Republic Day unfolded a wave of patriotic fervor, grandeur, and joy as the National Flag was unfurled and mega cultural events unfolded across various locations in Kathua district today.

In his congratulatory message, Col Mahan Singh emphasized the day’s significance, marking India’s transformation into a Secular, Sovereign, Socialistic, and Democratic republic. He highlighted India’s rapid progress among the world’s developing economies, celebrating the diverse and united ethos embedded in our constitution.

Highlighting the developmental achievements in the District, the DDC Chairman listed the initiatives such as the Government Medical College Kathua, Bio Tech Park, and other key upcoming mega projects. He envisioned transformative projects like the National Seed Processing Plant, Adventure Water Sports Centre at Basohli, Bamboo Craft Centres, and upcoming Ayurvedic College which will provide learning and employment opportunities besides upgrading the healthcare profile of the district.

At Reasi: The 75th Republic Day was commemorated with fervor and enthusiasm at various locations across the Reasi district. The main celebration took place at the General Zarowar Singh Sports Stadium Reasi, where DDC Chairman Saraf Singh Nag unfurled the Tricolor and took salute.

In his address, DDC Chairman underlined the historic significance of Republic Day, marking India’s transition to a democratic republic through the adoption of the Constitution. He expressed pride in India’s progress, aligning itself with rapidly developing global economies.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives taken in the District, he listed numerous developmental projects and works undertaken under different sectors of the district.

At Doda: The residents of Doda celebrated the 75th Republic Day with immense enthusiasm and national pride at the Sports Stadium Doda.

The Chief Guest, Dhananter Singh Kotwal, Chairman District Development Council (DDC), unfurled the tricolor and took salute of the march past comprising the contingents from JKP, CRPF, IR 5th Bn, SSB, JKAP, FPF, NCC SD, NCC JD, NSS GDC and scores of students from government and private schools

In his address, Dhananter Singh Kotwal highlighted the collective spirit of patriotism and unity in Doda. He emphasized the significance of Republic Day, reaffirming the commitment to unity in diversity, fraternity, and equality among citizens. The government’s achievements in the district, including the completion of National Highway 244, Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, and various educational institutions, were commended.

At Udhampur: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervour in district Udhampur.

District Development Council Chairperson, Lal Chand- the chief guest at the District Level function, hoisted the National flag at 9:55 AM and took salute at an impressive march past comprising 25 contingents drawn from District Police , SKPA, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC besides Police Band, took part in this national function.

While congratulating the mammoth gathering, the DDC Chairperson said that the Constitution of independent India was implemented on 26th Jan 1950, which provides fundamental rights to every citizen of the country.

At Kishtwar: The 75th Republic Day 2024 was celebrated across the District Kishtwar with great enthusiasm, fervor and national spirit. The National Flag was unfurled at District Court Complex, Police line, Sub Divisional headquarters, tehsil and block headquarters and in all the Government offices, colleges and other Educational institutions.

At the district headquarter, the main function was held in the premises of the DC office complex. Chairperson District Development Council Pooja Thakur- the Chief guest, unfurled the tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute of March Past comprising 15 contingents drawn from JK Police, IRP, CRPF, CISF, Forest Protection Force, Home guard, Girls and Boys NCC battalion of GDC Kishtwar and children of various schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson DDC congratulated the people of the Kishtwar on this auspicious occasion of National importance and aspired all to uphold constitutional values and ethics in letter and spirit and said that the day has great significance as on this day India became a Secular, Sovereign, Socialistic and Democratic republic.

At Samba: The Republic Day was celebrated with fervor and patriotic zeal in District Samba. The main event, held at a Rani Suchait Singh Stadium Arazi, witnessed a multitude of activities reflecting the rich heritage and unity of our nation.

The ceremony commenced with the unfurling of the National Flag and inspection of Parade by esteemed District Development Council (DDC) Chairman by Keshav Dutt Sharma symbolizing the essence of unity and pride. After meticulous inspection of the parade and DDC chairman took salute at an impressive march-past.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest Keshav Dutt Sharma highlighted the Republic Day’s significance. He emphasized milestones achieved in the district in the last four years like AIIMS, ring road, express highway, and CRC for divyangjans.

At Ramban: Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan unfurled the Tricolour at District Police Lines, followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

After inspecting the 17 contingents including JKP, JKAP, Home Guard, Forest Protection Force and local school students, the Chairperson took salute from the parading contingents.

Greeting the enthusiastic audience including the locals, students, officers and government employees, the Chairperson gave a brief account of the main developmental activities registered in the district during the current year.

Dr Shamshad Shan asserted that the journey has become more comfortable for the commuters with the completion of 7 vital tunnels and viaducts on NH-44 four laning project between Nashri and Banihal. She also congratulated for the successful trial run of Rail between Banihal to Khari under USBRL project.

At Poonch: The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour and national spirit here in the Sports Stadium.

Chairperson District Development Council Poonch, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the March Past consisting of contingents of Educational Institutions, CRPF, JKP, JKAP, Home Guard, JKPQRT Commando, NCC Cadets, Police Band. DySP DAR Mohd. Shafiq was the parade commander during the event.

While addressing a mammoth gathering, the DDC Chairperson said that the Constitution of independent India was implemented on 26th Jan 1950, which provides fundamental rights to every citizen of the country.

Listing achievements of the country, she said that the success of Chandrayan Mission and G20 Conference has proven India’s capabilities and commitment. She added that era of Stone pelting has ended and new J&K is moving towards peace and prosperity with new schemes and programs of the government.