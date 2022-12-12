Pay wages to daily wagers as per notified rates of Finance Deptt: Govt

Jammu: J&K government on Monday ordered that payment of wages “in favour of daily rated workers, casual labourers, whose Aadhaar based Biometric authentication has been reported to the Finance Department,” would be made as per the rates notified by it (Finance Department), taking into account number of hours.

It also directed that the bio-metric attendance for all daily rated workers/casual workers would be mandatory and it would be for two times a day, indicating duration of work.

The instructions were issued by the Finance department through a circular seeking attention of all administrative departments towards Government Order No 121 F of 2022 dated April 23, 2022, where under the wages of duly engaged daily wage earners, including casual labourers, was revised to Rs 300 per day w.e.f April 1, 2022.

The bio-metric attendance would not be used for claiming government Jobs, but would be only for the limited purpose of payment of wages to the daily rated workers or casual labourers. “Person(s) working for a short duration shall not be paid for a full day. The departments shall report the cases where instructions of the Finance Department are violated. The engagement of daily rated workers or casual labourers shall be restricted to budget available and no liability shall be created,” it was further ordered.