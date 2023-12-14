PC&PNDT district advisory committee meeting held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 14: Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Srinagar, Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir Thursday chaired a Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) district advisory committee meeting in the meeting hall of FW Department Old Secretariat.

An official spokesman in statement issued here said that all the District Advisory Committee members including Deputy Director Information and PR, Bilal Mukhtar; District Health Officer Srinagar, Consultant Gynecologist, Consultant Paediatrician of JLNM Hospital, Additional Professor Department of Advanced Centre for Human Genetics SKIMS Soura, representatives Of NGO’s viz. Kashmir Athrout, Help Foundation & Coordination committee attended the meeting.

At the outset, a PowerPoint Presentation was presented regarding rules and regulation of PC&PNDT Act. The members were sensitized about PC&PNDT Act and the significance of DAC Committee in the interest of administration and patient care.

The CMO emphasized that the committee has to ensure the implementation of the provisions of PC&PNDT Act and the rules governing it so that all the USG Clinics (both Govt and Pvt) are being granted registration strictly in accordance to guidelines.

All the members put their suggestions, including outreach camps, seminars, IEC activities regarding the proper implementation of the Act.