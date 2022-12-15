Penal action against illegal mining sought

Jammu: In order to oversee ongoing mining operations across various districts of Kashmir valley, Secretary Mining Department Amit Sharma conducted an extensive tour across Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Bandipora districts over the last couple of days.

He was accompanied by concerned District Mineral Officers, revenue and police officers during these site visits wherein Amit wanted to visit sites from where complaints keep pouring-in regarding illegal mining from time to time.

Secretary Mining Department Amit Sharma took a first hand account as well as an overview of ongoing mining activities in multiple districts of Kashmir Division and the progress achieved by respective District Mining Officers especially with respect to enforcement and seizures of machinery etc related to alleged illegal mining from time to time.

He directed that heavy penalties should be imposed upon the defaulters including lessees, crusher holders and other stakeholders who conduct this wilful act of extracting excessive material in an illegal manner which results into environmental degradation as well.