Pending pension cases, progress of PMAY, Gandhi Jayanti celebration reviewed

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Saturday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and concerned officers to review the progress made in the clearance of pending pension cases, PMAY Urban and Rural, activities to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti and other related issues.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing clearance of pension cases, the Director General of the Social Welfare Department apprised the divisional commissioner about the district-wise status.

The divisional commissioner took strong note of the pendency and directed the DCs to clear all pending cases within two days.

He also reviewed the allotment of land to the landless under PMAY-G and Urban.