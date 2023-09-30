Pending pension cases, progress of PMAY, Gandhi Jayanti celebration reviewed

Jammu: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar Saturday chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and concerned officers to review the progress made in the clearance of pending pension cases, PMAY Urban and Rural, activities to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti and other related issues.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing clearance of pension cases, the Director General of the Social Welfare Department apprised the divisional commissioner about the district-wise status.
The divisional commissioner took strong note of the pendency and directed the DCs to clear all pending cases within two days.
He also reviewed the allotment of land to the landless under PMAY-G and Urban.
The DCs gave details about the number of claims received and those rejected after verification.
The divisional commissioner instructed the DCs to complete allotments in a time-bound manner.
He also reviewed the action plan of districts to organise activities to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.
The Director of School Education Jammu apprised the divisional commissioner that a series of activities have been organised including a quiz, painting, debate, and essay writing competitions in all the districts.
In addition to these, he informed that the Shanti Rally had also been organised, which commenced from Poonch and reached Jammu today after covering all the districts of the Jammu division.
It was informed that students and teachers participated in the rally.
The divisional commissioner directed the DCs to upload the photographs of activities on the portal for which he suggested establishing control rooms in each district.
The meeting was attended by the Director of School Education, Ashok Sharma; the Director General Social Welfare Department, Vivek Sharma; the Additional Commissioner Jammu, Pankaj Katoch; Joint Director, Rural Development, Avleen Kour, Deputy Director of Planning, Munish Dutta; Assistant Commissioner Central, Angrej Singh and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners along with officers of line departments participated in the meeting through video conferencing.