Piyush Singla assigned additional charge of Admin Secy Planning

Jammu: J&K government Thursday assigned Administrative Secretary Revenue Department Dr Piyush Singla additional charge of the post of Administrative Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Dr Piyush Singla, IAS (AGMUT:2012), Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary.

The post of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department was being held by another senior IAS officer of 2009 batch Dr Raghav Langer, who was relieved by the J&K government on October 3 after he completed his five-year deputation period here in the Union Territory.