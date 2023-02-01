Governance

Power Development Department terminates services of In-charge AEE

Representational PhotoFile
Jammu: The Power Development Department has terminated the services of Bashir Ahmad Shah as In-charge Assistant Executive Engineer (Electric), an official spokesman said.

The termination order has been issued in terms of Article-128 and Article-113 of J&K Civil Service Regulations (Volume-I) of 1956 vide government order number 18-JK(PDD) of 2023 dated 31-01-2023.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government, in its endeavor to make the administration more efficient, accountable and transparent besides streamlining work culture among the government employees, has been scrutinizing the service records of employees.

