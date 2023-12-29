Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Dec 29: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Panjtirthi, Kachi Chawni, Tange Wali Gali, PHE and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 30 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Akhnoor Town, Ambaran, Gurhapattan, Kanachak, 1 No. Sua and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 30 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Dhar Mahanpur, Mahanpur, Raipur and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 30 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Basohli, Bani, Bhoond, Martha-Nagrota, Duggan and adjoining areas will remain affected on December 30 from 9 am to 3 pm.