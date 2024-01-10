Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 10: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Keerian, Local, Keerian Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 11 and 12 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Jakhbar, Padyari and Badala will remain affected from January 11 from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Similarly, Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Rajouri, JPDCL has informed that the power supply to Sunderbani PSS to Kathanu Police Station will remain affected from January 12, 14, 16 and 18 from 9 am to 3 pm.