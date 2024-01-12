Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 12: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industrial Area of Bari Brahmana will remain affected on January 14 from 12 noon to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bajalta, Kuper, Kanna Shargal, Malhori Jaggir and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 16 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to VP-1, VP-2, VP-3, Koulpur, Bandral and its adjoining areas will remain affected from January 16 from 10 am to 2 pm.