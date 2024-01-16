Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 16: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Garnary, Amala, Dhalote, Gurah Suraj, Damal and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 16 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Raika-I and its adjoining areas will remain affected on January 16 and 18 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Rajbagh, Jasrota, Amala, Dhaloti, Hamirpur, Mangtian, Rakh, Hoshary, Hardo Muthi and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 18 and 20 from 8 am to 12 noon.