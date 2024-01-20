Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 20: Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Jourian, Troati, Muthi, Maria, Bakore and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 23 from 11 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chand Nagar, Ware House, Krishna Nagar, Jewel, Tanda, Miran Sahib, Simbal, Kotli, Darsopur, Trishul Bottle and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 23 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Abdullian, Kang, Korotona and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 23 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Abdullian, BSF, Kadyal Badyal Brahmana and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 24 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Simbal, Kullian and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 25 from 10 am to 1 pm. Similarly, the power supply to Ramban, Sangaldaan, Maitra, Assar, Trungle and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 21, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28 from 9 am to 5.30 pm.