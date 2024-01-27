Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 27: Chief Engineer, (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Ramban, Assar, Maitra, Trungle and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 29, 30 and 31 from 9 am to 4.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Part of Talab Tillo, Kabir Colony, Basant, Vihar, Manorma Vihar, Hazuri Bagh, Col. Colony, Poonch House, Priya Darshani Lane, Top Paloura, Part of Barnai and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 29, 30 and 31 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to LaxmiPuran, SwarnVihar, Bharat Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Bantalab, Radio Station, BSNL, CRPF, Ayush Hospital and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 30 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Sainik Colony and Deeli will remain affected on January 30 and 31 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Kheri, Rehal, Pandoriyan, Rattnal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01 from 9.30 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Arnia, Suhagpur, Allah and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01 from 11.30 am to 1 pm. Likewise, the power supply to Salehar, Khour, Rathana, Jinder Mehlu, Makhanpur, Kool Kalian and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 1 from 2 am to 4 pm. Similarly, the power supply to Jakh, Jogpur, Raika, Industry and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 2 from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Kolpur, Bandral, BB-I BB-II, BB-III, Hospital and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 2 from 11 am to 1 pm. Similarly, the power supply to Tanda, Miran Sahib, Simbal, Kotli, Darsopur, Trishul Bottle and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 3 from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Chatha, Bhour Camp, Chtha Pind, Chatha Mill, Peer Baba, Govindpura, Khandwal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 03 from 3 pm to 5 pm.