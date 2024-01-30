Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Jan 30: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Vaishno Devi Bhawan, PHE Dhansar, Serward and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 31 and February 1, 2 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bantalab, Nardani, Bhalwal, Thathar, Swarn Vihar, Radio Station Bantalab, CRPF, Thathar, Nardani, Pooja Colony, Kangan More, Kot Bhalwal and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 2 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Rajouri (JPDCL) has informed that power supply near R/Stn. will remain affected on February 1, 3, 5 and 7 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Tehsil Office Rajouri, Gujjar Mandi and DC Office will remain affected on February 4, 7 and 11 from 9 am to 3 pm.