Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Feb 12: Executive Engineer, Elect. Division-I, JPDCL Parade Jammu has informed that the power supply near Super Market (Malhotra Mohalla) will remain affected on February 13, 15, 17 and 19 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Prem Nagar (Near Church) will remain affected on February 13 and 15 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Rajouri (JPDCL) has informed that the power supply near/Stn. Darhal will remain affected on February 13, 15, 17, 19 , 21 from 9 am to 3 pm. Similarly, the power supply to R/Stn. To Bhajnowa Mohalla will remain affected on February 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25 from 9 am to 3 pm.