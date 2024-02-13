Power shutdown in Jammu areas

Jammu, Feb 13: Chief Engineer (Distribution0 JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Vaishno Devi Bhawan, PHE Dansar, Railway Station Katra, Katra back, Katra Chintamani and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 14 and 15 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Satwari, Nai Basti, Military Hospital, Military Cantt., Nai Basti Narwal, Jawahar Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Shastri Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 14 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Chakroi, Pindi, Hansa, Satraiyan, Flora, BOP, Tanda, Kirpind, Seed Farm, Ward No. 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10 (RS Pura), paper Mill, Dablehar, Badyal, Chowalla & its adjoining areas will remain affected on February 15 and 17 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Salehar, Khour, Biaspur, Makhanpur, Rathana, Jinder Mellu and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 16 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Treva, Chak Shera, old Arnia, Kotli Jabowal and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 17 from 9 am to 2 pm.