Jammu: J&K Government on Sunday posted senior IAS officer Prashant Goyal as Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Department. “Consequent upon the transfer of Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1993) from Puducherry to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and in the interest of administration, the officer is hereby posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).