Preparations for Digital J&K Week-2023 reviewed

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat Monday convened a meeting with district and sectoral officers at the mini-secretariat here to assess the arrangements and preparations made for the celebrations of upcoming Digital Week-2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the week-long event, scheduled in the first week of September, aims to promote digital literacy and empower the people of the region with online services in public service deliverance.
During the meeting, discussions centered on the lineup of activities planned for the Digital Week celebration were held.
The DC highlighted that the government has introduced digital services to enhance public convenience and ensure transparency in services delivery to the citizens.
A diverse range of activities, scheduled for the digital festival, were thoroughly deliberated upon, along with strategies for the successful execution.
The DC underscored the importance of collaborative efforts among all departments to formulate a comprehensive plan that ensures an engaging and vibrant Digital Week celebration.
It was announced that departments will facilitate online services through dedicated booths, providing convenience to the general public.
Moreover, awareness campaigns will be conducted across the district to acquaint residents with various government programs and online services, thus enabling them to benefit from these community-focused initiatives during the Digital Melas.
ADDC Showkat Ahmad Rather; JD-Planning, ACR and other district and sectoral officers attended the meeting.