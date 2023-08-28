Preparations for Digital J&K Week-2023 reviewed

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat Monday convened a meeting with district and sectoral officers at the mini-secretariat here to assess the arrangements and preparations made for the celebrations of upcoming Digital Week-2023.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the week-long event, scheduled in the first week of September, aims to promote digital literacy and empower the people of the region with online services in public service deliverance.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the lineup of activities planned for the Digital Week celebration were held.