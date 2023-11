Srinagar, Nov 16: President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Javid Ahmad Tenga called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.

The KCCI President apprised the Lt Governor on the issues pertaining to the relief and rehabilitation of the houseboat owners affected due to the recent fire incident at Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor assured Sh Tenga of the appropriate redressal of the issues projected by him during the interaction.