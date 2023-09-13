President Murmu launches ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign

Gandhi Nagar/Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu Wednesday launched the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign and the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ portal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the launch ceremony, virtually, from Raj Bhawan.
A UT-level programme organised by the J&K administration followed the event.
The LG thanked the President of India for the launch of the nationwide campaign, which aims to saturate critical healthcare services in every village.
“The guidance of the Hon’ble President will motivate stakeholders to achieve the target of health for all,” he said.
Sinha said the three components of Ayushman Bhav campaign - Ayushman Apke Dwar, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres, Community Health Centres and Ayushman Sabhas would enhance awareness and saturate health schemes in urban and rural areas.
He talked about the unprecedented progress registered by the country in the health sector over the last few years.
“Despite the challenges of Covid, conflict and climate change, India has achieved several milestones in health parameters for all the citizens. The reflection of the country’s achievements is also visible in the transformation taking place in the health sector of J&K,” the LG said.
“My first duty and highest obligation is the health of the common man,” he said.
Sinha said that the most valuable investment is to ensure Health for All.
“The administration is making earnest efforts to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to every citizen,” he said.
“We have developed robust public health infrastructure in J&K and universal health insurance coverage, digital health services have ensured an improved public health delivery system,” the LG said.
He said that the use of modern technology had positively impacted diagnosis, treatment, and patient monitoring systems.
Sinha called upon the health officials and all stakeholders to actively participate in the Ayushman Bhav campaign and the upcoming Seva Pakhwada.
He directed for convergence of the campaign with the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and to promote the values of selfless service towards the people, especially the needy, poor, and marginalised sections of the society.
“Swachhta Abhiyan should be carried out at Health Facilities across the UT,” the LG said.
On the occasion, he awarded Shopian, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kathua, and Pulwama as best performing districts in ABHA ID generation, Golden Cards creation and distribution, NCD screening, examination and diagnosis, registration in Ni-kshay mitras and distribution of kits to TB patients.
Sinha honoured the Aarafah Food and Spices for adopting TB patients.
He also distributed nutrition kits to TB patients and urged the people and the community leaders to register themselves as Ni-Kshay Mitras.
Several events were organised at various levels across J&K to mark the launch of the Ayushman Bhav campaign and more than 1.22 lakh people, including ULB and PRI members from J&K were connected during the programme.
Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 aims to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PM-JAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services.
Ayushman Melas at HWCs and CHCs would facilitate the creation of ABHA IDs (Health IDs) and issuance of Ayushman Bharat Cards.
They would also offer early diagnosis, comprehensive primary health care services, tele-consultation with specialists, and appropriate referrals.
These activities would start from September 17 and continue till December 31, 2023.
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; and Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar were also present on the occasion.