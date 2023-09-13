President Murmu launches ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign

Gandhi Nagar/Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu Wednesday launched the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign and the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ portal.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the launch ceremony, virtually, from Raj Bhawan.

A UT-level programme organised by the J&K administration followed the event.

The LG thanked the President of India for the launch of the nationwide campaign, which aims to saturate critical healthcare services in every village.

“The guidance of the Hon’ble President will motivate stakeholders to achieve the target of health for all,” he said.

Sinha said the three components of Ayushman Bhav campaign - Ayushman Apke Dwar, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres, Community Health Centres and Ayushman Sabhas would enhance awareness and saturate health schemes in urban and rural areas.

He talked about the unprecedented progress registered by the country in the health sector over the last few years.