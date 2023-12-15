Principal Secretary Forest participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Sudh Mahadev

Udhampur, Dec 15: Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta Friday visited Panchayat Sudh Mahadev and participated in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign aimed at spreading awareness and ensuring saturation of various flagship government schemes.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event witnessed a mega public outreach programme at Chogan Panchayat Sudh Mahadev which was attended by DDC Chairman Lal Chand, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Saloni Rai, SSP Joginder Singh, and other officers besides PRI members and general public of adjoining panchayats..

On the occasion, different government departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Health, Animal Husbandry, Handloom and Handicraft established awareness stalls regarding their respective schemes.

The Principal Secretary along with DDC Chairman and Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls and interacted with the officers besides reviewing progress on government schemes on ground.

As part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp pledge, the participants including BDCs, DDCs, district officers, PRIs, and locals reaffirmed their commitment towards nation’s development.

The program featured a message from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, played through an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van. The ‘Meri Kahani Meri Zubaani’ segment showcased beneficiaries sharing success stories of schemes like PMAY, UMEED, PMJAY, KCC, PM Kissan, Poshan Abhiyan, Old Pension etc and more.

Theme based cultural performances including ‘Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke’ Saraswati Vandhana, Nukkad Natak and songs were presented by the students of Government Higher Secondary School SudhMahadev at the venue.

The Principal Secretary also distributed Bicycles, Baby kits under BBBP, KCC smart cards, Brush cutter, Sanction letters, Abhinandan Patra and presented Sehat cards under Ayushmann Bharat Scheme to the beneficiaries.

While addressing the gathering, the Principal Secretary expressed gratitude for the participants’ efforts and commended the district administration for successfully conducting the program. He highlighted the VBSY’s role in creating awareness, bridging gaps for inclusive development, and fostering engagement with government schemes.