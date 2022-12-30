Principal Secy Estates to probe into Civil Sectt fire incident

Jammu: Principal Secretary to the Government, Estates Department Alok Kumar has been appointed as Inquiry officer to enquire into the fire incident in Civil Secretariat, Jammu on December 28, 2022.

He has been given a week’s time to submit the report.

“The Inquiry officer shall submit a report to the General Administration Department (GAD) within a period of seven days clearly establishing the cause of occurrence of the fire incident; cause of delay in controlling or extinguishing the fire and whether the fire safety audit of the building had been carried out, as ordered in terms of Government Order No. 592-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated May 21, 2022, or otherwise,” read an order issued by GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla.

He would also have to enquire into whether the fire extinguishing equipment available on the premises was in working condition.

“The Inquiry officer shall fix the responsibility for failure in activating response at various levels to control the fire in a timely manner,” the order read.