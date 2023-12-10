Doda, Dec 10 : The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) on Sunday successfully conducted OMR based written Test for the Panchayat Secretary (VLW) 2023 posts in the designated examination centres spread across the district.

The Examination was conducted in 38 examination centres established in Doda, Bhaderwah, Thathri, and Assar areas of the district. A total of 5944 candidates appeared for the test. The successful completion of the examination indicates the efficiency and effectiveness of the conducting authority.

It was informed that out of 8845 registered candidates, 5944 took the test while 2901 remained absent.

Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh inspected the examination centres to ensure smooth conduct of examination. He expressed satisfaction over the process of conduct of the examination and applauded the efforts of the conducting team, including officers from different departments, Duty Magistrates, Observers, and Center Superintendents were deployed for conducting the examination in a transparent manner.