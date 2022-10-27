Programme aims at Nasha Mukt, Bhrashtachar Mukt, Bhay Mukt and Rozgaar Yukt panchayats: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting of Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners before commencement of the Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme in the UT of J&K.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary remarked that much of the necessary infrastructure, especially schools, roads, colleges and power infrastructure, has been constructed throughout J&K and the B2V would provide an opportunity for its first hand assessment. The programme would serve as an occasion for building capacity and noting gaps in infrastructure and delivery of services against norms.
The Chief Secretary told the Managing Director of J&K Bank to ensure that at least 15 self employment loans are sanctioned in each Gram Panchayat. Its success would generate over 65 thousand self employment opportunities in over 4200 panchayats, the CS highlighted that bankers failing in this regard would be held accountable. Similarly, at least 20 youth would be given skilling opportunities under the HIMAYAT scheme in every panchayat, he added.
'The IT Department must ensure that citizens are apprised about the 77 online government to citizens services during the programme. Respective departments have also been tasked to saturate Golden Cards, Aadhar Cards and Shishu Aadhar Cards during the period', said CS.
Dr Mehta encouraged opening of Bank Accounts of minors and providing sports kits in panchayats. In the agriculture sector, the department would conduct agriculture extension camps and saturate Soil Health Cards in panchayats.
The Visiting Officers would ensure that Pani Samiti meetings are held in every panchayat and are trained in water quality testing. The samitis must educate people about their functions and must inform them that all households would be provided with tap water by October next year, he added.
The Chief Secretary informed that the visiting officers would ensure that Gram Sabhas are being organised. They would ensure successful implementation of Swachh Gram initiative, door to door garbage collection and proper disposal of grey and black water in their panchayats.
‘They have been tasked to ensure successful completion of Amrit Sarovar projects and see if there exists some scope of improvement. They would review government infrastructure in panchayats and report if they are being efficiently utilised.’
Principal Secretary Information and Higher Education, Rohit Kansal summarised that the programme has been greatly successful since its launch. Since its past three iterations, more than 4000 projects have been completed and over 4 lakh certificates issued to respective beneficiaries. More than 65 thousand grievances have been redressed and an equal number of beneficiaries have been registered under various governmental schemes, he informed.
The Deputy Commissioners and SSPs have been tasked to ensure overall safety and security during the programme. The Home Department was also directed to constitute a security monitoring team in this regard.
The Back to Village programme would help ensure creation of Nasha Mukt, Bhrashtacharu Mukt, Bhay Mukt and Rozgaar Yukt panchayats, the CS concluded.