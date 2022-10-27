Programme aims at Nasha Mukt, Bhrashtachar Mukt, Bhay Mukt and Rozgaar Yukt panchayats: CS

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting of Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners before commencement of the Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme in the UT of J&K.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary remarked that much of the necessary infrastructure, especially schools, roads, colleges and power infrastructure, has been constructed throughout J&K and the B2V would provide an opportunity for its first hand assessment. The programme would serve as an occasion for building capacity and noting gaps in infrastructure and delivery of services against norms.

The Chief Secretary told the Managing Director of J&K Bank to ensure that at least 15 self employment loans are sanctioned in each Gram Panchayat. Its success would generate over 65 thousand self employment opportunities in over 4200 panchayats, the CS highlighted that bankers failing in this regard would be held accountable. Similarly, at least 20 youth would be given skilling opportunities under the HIMAYAT scheme in every panchayat, he added.